K-pop star Cha Eun-woo pays full tax bill, reported at $11.2 million

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Cha Eun-woo said that he would “faithfully cooperate with any remaining procedures” and apologised for causing public concern.

SEOUL – K-pop star Cha Eun-woo has fully settled a tax dispute with South Korea’s National Tax Service, paying about 13 billion won (S$11.2 million), according to local media reports.

The singer-actor said in a statement posted on social media on April 8 that he “respects the procedures and results of the National Tax Service” and has paid all related taxes to prevent further confusion.

The 29-year-old, one of South Korea’s most sought-after endorsers, added that he would “faithfully cooperate with any remaining procedures” and apologised for causing public concern.

The case drew attention in January after reports that Cha had been notified of an additional tax assessment of roughly 20 billion won following a comprehensive audit by the tax authorities in the first half of 2025, with some reports describing it as one of the largest levied on a South Korean celebrity.

He faced public scrutiny over his use of corporate structures, including a talent management company under his mother’s name and an eel restaurant, which were reportedly used in ways that reduced tax liabilities.

The final settlement was later revised down from the initially reported 20 billion won after the authorities reviewed overlapping tax categories, according to South Korean reports.

Cha has become one of the industry’s most prolific pitchmen in recent years, clinching close to 100 endorsement deals since his acting debut in 2014 – both in South Korea and increasingly overseas.

He rose to fame after debuting with K-pop boy band Astro in 2016 and has starred in K-dramas such as My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018), True Beauty (2020 to 2021) and Wonderful World (2024).

While his exact net worth is not public, in 2021 he purchased a penthouse in Seoul’s upscale Cheongdam-dong for 4.9 billion won. The property has reportedly appreciated by at least another one billion won since.

Cha is currently serving his mandatory military service with the Army Military Band. His discharge is scheduled for January 2027. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK