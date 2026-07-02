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K-pop star Cha Eun-woo baptised in military, takes name ‘John the Apostle’

South Korean actor Cha Eun-woo enlisted in July 2025 and is serving in the military band.

SEOUL – Astro member and actor Cha Eun-woo was recently baptised into the Catholic church, his agency Fantagio said on July 2 .

The agency said that Cha received the baptismal name John the Apostle during a baptism ceremony held at a Catholic church while serving in the military in June.

In South Korea, during military service, enlisted soldiers may attend religious services held in each unit division.

Participation is voluntary, and any serving soldier, regardless of their previous religious affiliation, may attend a different church or temple during personal time on weekends or holidays.

Cha enlisted in July 2025 and is serving in the Ministry of National Defense military band, the Fanfare Detachment. He is set to be discharged on Jan 27, 2027.

Neither he nor his agency had previously commented on his religious affiliations, including the time when he was seen wearing a Buddhist rosary bracelet. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK