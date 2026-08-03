K-pop star Cha Eun-woo appeals $11.5m tax bill after paying in full

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Cha Eun-woo submitted a petition to the Tax Tribunal early in July, arguing that a tax assessment was improper.

SEOUL – South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo has filed a tax appeal challenging a 13 billion won (S$11.5 million) assessment imposed by the country’s National Tax Service (NTS) after paying the full amount, his agency said on Aug 2.

Fantagio said Cha, 29, submitted a petition to the Tax Tribunal in early July, arguing that the tax assessment was improper.

“Cha Eun-woo has filed a tax appeal through the legal procedures provided under the law to seek a legal determination,” the agency said.

“As the matter is currently under review, we ask for your understanding that we are unable to comment further.”

A tax appeal is an administrative process through which taxpayers can challenge the legality of an assessment imposed by the NTS . The petition must generally be filed within 90 days of receiving the tax notice or becoming aware of the assessment.

Cha, a member of K-pop boy band Astro, was previously subjected to a tax investigation over allegations related to the distribution of income through a one-person agency registered in his mother’s name.

According to South Korean reports in January, the NTS concluded that the company functioned as a paper company and initially assessed more than 20 billion won in taxes.

Cha sought a pre-assessment review, but the request was rejected. After adjustments, including those related to double taxation, the final assessment was reduced to 13 billion won, which he paid in full.

The K-pop idol could receive a refund of the taxes paid if the Tax Tribunal rules in his favour. If the appeal is rejected, he can file an administrative lawsuit challenging the assessment.

Cha enlisted in the South Korean military in July 2025 and is currently serving in the military band. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK