K-pop star and actress Nana faces countersuit from home invasion suspect

SEOUL – K-pop star Nana has been sued by a man accused of breaking into her home and attempting a robbery in November 2025, her agency Sublime said on Jan 2.

The man, in his 30s, recently filed a complaint against Nana, 34, on charges of attempted murder and aggravated bodily injury, according to Sublime.

The man was arrested on Nov 15 on charges of robbery and bodily injury after he allegedly broke into Nana’s residence in the suburbs of Seoul using a ladder.

South Korean police said he demanded money while threatening Nana’s mother with a weapon, ultimately inflicting injuries on both victims. Nana’s mother was later treated at a hospital.

Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, reportedly subdued the intruder after waking up to her mother’s screams. During the altercation, the intruder suffered an open wound to his jaw, reportedly caused by the knife he was carrying.

The man, who had initially acknowledged his crimes, overturned his statement during police investigations, claiming he “did not possess a weapon at the time of the crime or inflict injuries on the victims”.

The police initially determined that Nana’s actions constituted legitimate self-defence.

“The level of force used did not amount to excessive or serious injury to the suspect,” an official at Guri Police Station said in November. “Taking all circumstances into account, the actions fall within the scope of legitimate self-defence, and no criminal charges will be pursued.”

In a statement issued on Jan 2, Sublime said Nana and her family suffered severe physical and psychological harm during the attack by the armed intruder.

The agency criticised the suspect for filing a separate complaint against Nana “without showing any remorse”, arguing that he was exploiting her status as a public figure and causing secondary harm. It plans to pursue all possible civil and criminal legal action against him.

Nana debuted in 2009 as a member of K-pop girl group After School and rose to prominence as part of Orange Caramel, a three-member sub-unit.

She also transitioned into acting, landing several leading roles in television dramas such as Kill It (2019) and Memorials (2020), as well as movies Confession (2022) and Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (2025). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK