K-pop singer Renjun from NCT Dream on hiatus due to health issues

SEOUL – Renjun from K-pop boy band NCT Dream is suspending his activities due to health concerns.

SM Entertainment, the group’s agency, confirmed the 24-year-old singer’s hiatus through the global fandom live platform Weverse on April 20.

“Renjun had recently seen doctors due to his poor physical condition and anxiety symptoms, and was advised to get sufficient rest,” said SM Entertainment. It added that his health is of top priority and he should focus on his treatment and recovery.

The China-born vocalist of the group was absent from a scheduled fan signing event on April 20.

Renjun will also not participate in NCT Dream’s upcoming concert, The Dream Show 3: Dream()scape, which will take place in Seoul from May 2 to 4. The other six members – Mark, Jeno, Jaemin, Jisung, Haechan and Chenle – will take the stage.

NCT Dream, a sub-group of boy band NCT, will then tour other Asian cities such as Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok. They are scheduled to perform in Singapore on June 29 and 30.

Renjun had earlier expressed his distress through the fan community application Bubble after being harassed by a stranger, who had texted him on his mobile phone.

The message contained abusive remarks about the attitude and skills of idol stars. It is not known how the stalker fan had obtained Renjun’s private number.

In 2020, while doing a live broadcast with NCT Dream, Renjun expressed his anger about “sasaeng fans”, a term for obsessive fans who intrude upon the privacy of their idols.

NCT Dream released their latest album Dream()Scape on March 25.

They plan to take the stage at Japan’s largest music festival, Summer Sonic 2024. The two-day rock festival will be held simultaneously in Tokyo and Osaka on Aug 17 and 18. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK