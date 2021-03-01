K-pop singer Hyunjin 'sorry' for bullying scandal

A spate of bullying accusations surfaced against South Korean stars last week, with almost all of them denying the allegations.

However, Hyunjin of K-pop boy band Stray Kids has since come forward to apologise and his management agency has indefinitely suspended all his promotional activities.

JYP Entertainment said last Saturday: "Hyunjin will take the time to self-reflect after halting all of his activities as a celebrity. He sincerely regrets and is self-reflecting on the fact that he hurt various people in middle school with his rough and unsuitable words."

Last Monday, an anonymous poster accused Hyunjin, 20, of verbal abuse and being violent towards him or her during middle school, when they were in their teens. After an investigation by JYP Entertainment, which included meeting the accuser and interviewing former teachers and fellow students, Hyunjin apologised in person.

He also posted a handwritten apology letter on Instagram. "First of all, I sincerely apologise to those who were hurt by my improper actions during my school years. Looking back on times when I was more lacking, I am embarrassed and have no excuse."

He added: "Whether it was intended or not, I don't think I can be forgiven at all for giving unforgettable pain to someone."

Other celebrities who were accused of bullying in the past week include actors Jo Byung-gyu (The Uncanny Counter, 2020 to 2021) and Kim Dong-hee (Extra-curricular, 2020), Soojin of girl group (G)I_DLE, Mingyu of boy group Seventeen, Monsta X's Kihyun and former I.O.I member Kim So-hye. They have all denied the allegations.