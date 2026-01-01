K-pop sensation BTS to return with new album on March 20

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – K-pop sensation BTS will return with a new album on March 20, followed by a world tour, the boy band’s agency said on Jan 1.

The album will be the first released by the seven-member group in more than three years since the 2022 anthology album Proof , BigHit Music said in a statement. The label is a unit of South Korean entertainment company Hybe.

More information about the new album and concert tour will be announced at a later date.

BTS’ activities as a group had been on hiatus while the members fulfilled South Korea’s mandatory military service in turn. All seven members have since completed their military service, with Suga the last to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

The comeback date was first revealed through handwritten letters by BTS that were recently delivered to the homes of their fans. While expressing gratitude to fans who have remained steadfastly by their side, they hinted at their comeback date by including “2026.03.20” in the letters.

BTS leader RM said in the letters that he had been waiting more earnestly than anyone else for the comeback, while Jimin said the year that he will finally meet the fans again has arrived.

BTS also welcomed 2026 with fans through a live broadcast on Hybe’s global fan platform Weverse on Dec 31, as they reflected on the past year and shared their wishes for the new year. REUTERS