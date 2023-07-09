K-pop megastars BTS release memoir

SEOUL – K-pop megastars BTS released their hotly anticipated memoir in South Korea on Sunday, marking their 10th anniversary as a group.

Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS is the septet’s first official book, and contains a chronological summary of their musical career as well as hints at their future endeavours, according to their agency Bighit Music.

Crowds were kept away by heavy rain on Sunday morning, but some die-hard fans braved the weather to gather in front of the Kyobo bookstore in Gwanghwamun, one of the biggest in Seoul.

Sri Lankan fan Lakshi said that if her excitement were measured on a “one to 10 scale, then it is about a million”.

Another fan from Malaysia, known only as Aqilah, gushed: “I came here since 9am and I finally got this book.”

The book, which is also being released in the United States, shot to the top of the Amazon and Barnes & Noble bestseller lists in May on the strength of its pre-orders.

It was co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and members of the band, according to its US publisher, Flatiron Books.