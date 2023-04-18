K-pop, Mandopop, so what? HK singer Eason Chan says there will always be a market for Cantopop

SINGAPORE – Think of the Golden Age of Cantopop, and legends such as Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui from the 1980s, or the Four Heavenly Kings Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung, Leon Lai and Aaron Kwok from the 1990s, come to mind.

Since the 2000s, however, experts say Hong Kong pop music as a genre seems to have taken a back seat and become more of a niche in the Chinese music world, especially with the rising popularity of artistes from Taiwan and China.

And then there is K-pop from South Korea, which has captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

But Hong Kong singer-actor Eason Chan, who has been in the business since the mid-1990s, has high hopes for Cantopop’s future.

Fresh off two concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last weekend, he told local media on Monday in an interview conducted in English at the Universal Music Singapore office at Odeon Towers: “There will always be a market for Cantonese songs because Cantopop is in the blood and DNA of Hong Kongers. If you speak Cantonese, you will feel the urge to listen to Cantonese songs.”

The 48-year-old said he likes listening to songs in English, Mandarin, Thai, Korean and Japanese. But, midway through his sentence, he began singing the chorus of Jacky Cheung’s Cantonese classic, Just Want To Follow You All My Life (1993).

“When you go back to your roots, you feel that emotion straightaway,” he said.

In his view, the music industry has been evolving for the better.

For example, there never used to be a market for music singles in Hong Kong because it was not commercially viable for music companies.

But there is one now because the way music is made, sold and consumed has changed, he added.

Chan released a number of singles during the pandemic: Homo Sapiens (2022), Blind Marriage (2023) and Lightly (2023).

The last track, which came out on March 10, is a reassuring number that encourages listeners to take it easy.