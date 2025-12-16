K-pop label Belift Lab sues NewJeans fans for defaming its girl group Illit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NewJeans debuted in 2022 while Illit (above) debuted in 2024.

SEOUL - Belift Lab, a K-pop subsidiary label under South Korean entertainment giant Hybe, has filed a lawsuit against Team Bunnies, a fan group of K-pop girl group NewJeans, for allegedly defaming Belift Lab’s girl group Illit.

In a complaint submitted to the Seoul Western District Court on Dec 15, Belift Lab said the operator of Team Bunnies had persistently spread false claims accusing Illit of plagiarising NewJeans, causing reputational and financial harm. The label is seeking 100 million won (S$87,000) in damages.

Belift Lab also took issue with Team Bunnies’ alleged acquisition and online disclosure of Illit’s confidential internal planning document.

In addition, the label noted that Team Bunnies filed criminal complaints in November 2024 against executives of Belift Lab after the company publicly rejected the plagiarism accusations - a move it described as malicious and unfounded.

Illit - comprising Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha - were formed by Belift Lab through South Korean reality show R U Next? (2023) and debuted in 2024.

NewJeans - consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein - were formed by Ador, another subsidiary under Hybe, and debuted in 2022.

NewJeans have been in the news the past year after the five members unilaterally terminated their contract with Ador in November 2024 , leading to a year-long legal standoff.

Haerin and Hyein announced their return through an official statement with Ador in November, while Minji, Hanni and Danielle made their announcement separately via their legal counsel.

Team Bunnies rose to prominence during the height of tensions between NewJeans and Ador. The fan group quickly positioned itself as one of NewJeans’ most vocal supporters throughout the dispute.

Team Bunnies also organised large-scale support campaigns for NewJeans, including public advertisements and promotional events. However, the group later faced growing criticism over the transparency of its financial activities, as concerns have been raised about the intent and use of the collected funds.

Despite the controversies, Team Bunnies has described itself as a collective of professionals from various fields, such as law, media, finance, culture and the arts, united by their support for NewJeans.

However, it was later revealed in October that the group’s operator was a minor when a Team Bunnies affiliate was referred to the juvenile division of the Seoul Family Court in July for violating the Act on the Collection and Use of Donations.

The operator had posted a fundraising bank account on social media in October 2024, claiming the funds would be used to file complaints against malicious online posts targeting NewJeans. More than 50 million won was reportedly raised within eight hours.

Under South Korean law, organisations must register with the local authorities when raising more than 10 million won in donations.

Belift Lab said it has filed the civil lawsuit against both the operator of Team Bunnies and the operator’s parent. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK