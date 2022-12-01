K-pop idols HyunA and Dawn break up

SEOUL – K-pop idols HyunA and Dawn have ended their relationship, more than five years after they first got together.

HyunA, whose full name is Kim Hyun-ah, announced on her Instagram account on Wednesday: “We broke up. I decided to stay as a good friend and colleague from now on. Thank you for always supporting me and looking at me beautifully.”

Dawn, whose full name is Kim Hyo-jong, acknowledged their breakup with his own post on Instagram on Thursday. He did not include an English translation of his statement, but fan translations in the comments say that he wished HyunA well, and that he would take any necessary legal action against those who spread false rumours about them.

HyunA, 30, was briefly a member of girl group Wonder Girls before joining 4Minute in 2009. Dawn, 28, was a short-lived member of boy band Pentagon from 2016 to 2018.

In 2018, the South Korean duo revealed that they had been in a romantic relationship since May 2016. In February 2022, they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Fans expressed online their dismay and well-wishes for the former couple. One lamented: “I respect and understand (your) decision because not everyone stays together until the end... (but) I’m just wondering what is love?”

Another wrote: “I feel sorry to hear this. We only wish the best for you guys in your respective lives.”

