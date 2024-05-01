K-pop idol Onew to hold solo fan meet in Singapore in July

SINGAPORE – Shinee’s Onew will be in Singapore once again after a performance here in April – this time, for a fan meet on July 21.

The fan meet is part of the South Korean pop idol’s Guess! Asia tour, which will start in Seoul on May 17. It is also the 34-year-old’s first solo fan event in Singapore since he debuted as a member of veteran K-pop boy band Shinee in 2008.

Venue and ticketing details of the fan meet have yet to be announced.

Onew made his first public appearance following an almost year-long hiatus at Mediacorp’s annual Star Awards ceremony on April 21, where he performed two songs, You Are My Everything from the South Korean hit drama Descendants Of The Sun (2016) and Your Scent from his 2018 EP, Voice.

The vocalist, whose real name is Lee Jin-ki, missed the Singapore leg of Shinee’s World VI: Perfect Illumination concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2 due to undisclosed health issues.

Following Onew’s Guess! fan meet in Seoul, he will entertain followers in Osaka, Yokohama, Macau, Manila and Kaohsiung before heading to Singapore. The tour will end in Kuala Lumpur on July 27.

Onew will also join his Shinee bandmates Key, Minho and Taemin for the final three shows of their World VI: Perfect Illumination tour, held in Incheon, from May 24 to 26.

Onew, who has released two studio albums, announced in April he would be leaving his long-time management agency SM Entertainment – which debuted Shinee in 2008 – and has signed with the newly established Griffin Entertainment for his solo ventures.