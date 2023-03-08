Arrest warrant for K-pop group Vixx’s Ravi dropped as rapper admits to dodging the draft

SEOUL – South Korean rapper Ravi, who was charged with trying to dodge mandatory military service by faking epilepsy, had an application for an arrest warrant against him dismissed earlier this week.

According to the Seoul Southern District Court, the arrest warrant was rejected as the judge, who held an investigation to determine the warrant’s validity, decided that the accused was unlikely to run away or seek to destroy evidence.

The court saw no need to hold Ravi, 30, in custody for investigations as the rapper from K-pop boy band Vixx has pleaded guilty to the charge.

“The allegation is grave, but it is the principle of suspect investigations to be conducted without detention. Based on objective evidence collected, the suspect is admitting the charges,” explained the court on Monday. “Considering he has a stable home, job and social network, it is hard to see the need for an arrest.”

A special investigation team for military service exemptions from Seoul Southern District Court had requested an arrest warrant for Ravi last Thursday.

The rapper is being investigated by the prosecution for having contacted a military broker to help him show false symptoms of epilepsy during a military examination.

During the re-examination, he was deemed unfit to serve as a soldier in the army, which allowed him to serve as a social service agent as an alternative form of service.

Ravi, whose real name is Kim Won-sik, started his service on Oct 27, 2022, after leaving the reality-variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night, a few months earlier in May.

Military duty is compulsory for all able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28.

The broker, surnamed Ku, is reported to have said: “I have helped celebrities including Rapper A and children of legal officials get a lower grade at the physical examination needed to begin the military service.”

In January, a South Korean news outlet reported that the rapper was Ravi, who is the founder of record labels Groovl1n and The L1VE.