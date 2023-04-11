K-pop group Vixx’s Ravi leaves band over allegations of dodging military service

SEOUL – South Korean rapper Ravi has left K-pop boy band Vixx after being charged with dodging the country’s mandatory military service by faking epilepsy.

News of his withdrawal was first announced by the group’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment on Tuesday.

Ravi, 30, was previously investigated for getting a military broker to help him fake symptoms of epilepsy during a military examination. He was then allowed to fulfil his obligation in social service in lieu of military service.

He started his social service last October, after leaving the reality-variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night (2007 to present), in May.

He attended a trial over the allegations on Tuesday, with the prosecution seeking a two-year jail sentence.

Ravi, whose real name is Kim Won-sik, apologised for his actions in a long post on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I was assigned to social service due to a past illness and was postponing it for work activities. I then reached a point where it was difficult to postpone my military service any longer,” he wrote in Korean, according to various media outlets.

“At the time, because I was the only artiste bringing in revenue and due to the fulfilment of contracts signed before Covid-19 being delayed, I was desperate to delay enlistment in fear of the penalty incurred for violating the contracts.”

He said he then made the foolish decision to avoid military service. He apologised to those with epilepsy who were hurt by his actions and to his long-time fans.

“Lastly, to the Vixx members who were hurt by my actions, I decided to leave the team, so that no further damage will be done,” he wrote. “I sincerely thank all the members who have been with me for 11 years and I am sorry beyond words.”

Originally formed as a sextet through the 2012 reality show MyDOL, the group now comprise four members: N, Leo, Ken and Hyuk. Vocalist Hongbin left the group in August 2020.