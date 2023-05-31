K-pop group Twice to return to Singapore in September

SINGAPORE – K-pop group Twice will perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 2, their first concert in Singapore in four years. They last performed at the same venue in 2019.

Tickets, priced from $178, start selling on June 7 for Live Nation pre-sales and June 8 for the general sales. The VIP tickets that cost $348 come with perks such as access to a soundcheck party and priority entry to standing pens.

The nine-member outfit, formed through reality survival singing show Sixteen in 2015, is best known for hits such as What Is Love? (2018) and The Feels (2021).

Their most recent EP Ready To Be, released in March, peaked at No. 2 on the American Billboard charts and included the hit song Moonlight Sunrise.

Their Singapore stop is part of their fifth world tour which kicked off in April with two shows in Seoul. The group is the first female K-pop act to sell out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, two stops in their current world tour.

