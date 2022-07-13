K-pop group Twice breaks '7-year jinx' by renewing contract with agency

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All nine members of girl group Twice have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, effectively breaking the "seven-year jinx".

On Tuesday (July 12), a press release said that the band members' exclusive contracts were due to expire in autumn, but they all chose to stay and have signed in advance.

"Twice played a crucial role in establishing JYP Entertainment's status as a K-pop giant, and JYP has been a strong supporter of Twice becoming K-pop's leading girl group," the statement added.

"We agreed to renew the contracts based on confidence and a shared vision for the future."

The label added that it would "fully support the band to grow as a top global girl group".

After the news broke, leader Jihyo took to social media.

"I've been counting down the days to share this news. I'm glad you all liked it," Jihyo, 25, wrote in the post for Once, the group's official fandom.

"I'm sure many of you must have worried about when the glad tidings would arrive, but I'm happy that I can tell you this."

The standard length of exclusive agreements between agencies and artistes is seven years, which means that many K-pop groups which debuted in 2015 have to renew their contracts with their agencies in 2022.

Twice threw its hat into the ring under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment on Oct 20, 2015, through the survival programme Sixteen.

The band has carved out its own niche with its trademark upbeat pop music, called "colour pop", and produced hits such as like Cheer Up, TT and Signal.

Only a handful of K-pop artistes renew their contracts after seven years, as many choose to go solo or seek other careers.

But the "seven-year jinx" seems to have skipped Twice.

Dr Lee Hye-jin, a communications professor at the University of Southern California, saw Twice's popularity in the American market as the biggest reason for the group's continuation.