K-pop group Super Junior’s Kyuhyun injured in knife attack

SEOUL – Kyuhyun of K-pop boy band Super Junior has been injured after attempting to restrain a woman wielding a knife.

According to his agency Antenna on Nov 20, Kyuhyun was wounded while trying to stop a woman in her 30s. On Nov 19 evening, she broke into the dressing room of musical Ben-Hur in western Seoul with a weapon and threatened the actors.

The South Korean police reportedly arrested the woman on charges of special intimidation. The police believe that Kyuhyun, 35, who stars in Ben-Hur, was not the intended target of the attack.

The incident occurred when the woman allegedly went to the dressing room after watching the musical.

Kyuhyun, whose full name is Cho Kyu-hyun, tried to take the knife away from her and reportedly suffered a wound to his finger that does not require suturing. No other casualties were reported.

According to the police, the woman had no prior acquaintance with the cast. They are checking the woman’s psychiatric history.

“It turned out that the woman had never stalked the actors before,” the police said. They plan to investigate the motive of the crime and detailed circumstances of the incident.

Meanwhile, Ben-Hur ended its run on Nov 19. Kyuhyun is now appearing as a judge in the third season of JTBC’s hit music competition Sing Again. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK