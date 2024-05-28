K-pop group Super Junior reunite at member Ryeowook’s wedding

In a rare reunion, all 15 members of veteran K-pop boy band Super Junior were recently spotted together.

The group, which debuted in 2005 under South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment, have gone through several member changes and exits in their almost two decades in entertainment.

But member and vocalist Ryeowook’s wedding brought all the men back together in the same space – an uncommon sighting as they are scattered in different countries and unpleasant circumstances surrounded some members’ exits.

Ryeowook, 36, tied the knot with disbanded K-pop girl group Tahiti’s member Ari, 29, in a ceremony held in South Korea on May 26.

And his 14 former and current bandmates – Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Kyuhyun, Hangeng, Kangin, Kibum, Henry and Zhou Mi – showed up.