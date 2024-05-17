K-pop group Stray Kids confirm 2024 tour dates, perform on Good Morning America

K-pop boy group Stray Kids took over the Good Morning America studio in New York on May 15 when they performed their new English single Lose My Breath.

It was the first time the octet – comprising Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N – has performed on an American television talk show.

Stray Kids also confirmed that they will be embarking on a world tour in 2024. This was earlier teased by American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger on the red carpet of the Met Gala on May 6.

“We do have some good news. We are preparing a tour. Big news because it’s been so long since we prepared for something so big,” group member Felix, 23, told fans in the studio.

Asked about the latest single, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan, 26, said: “We got to work with Charlie (Puth), it was a very good experience. He’s very musically talented. There’s a lot of things to learn. Overall, the project turned out very, very well. I hope you guys like it.”

American pop singer Puth not only features in the song, but also had a hand in composing the music and writing the lyrics.

Unlike the band’s typical fare of fast tracks, Lose My Breath, which was released on May 10, is an R&B-infused pop number.

Stray Kids have announced dates for three major outdoor summer music festivals in 2024.

They will perform on the main stage at Italian music festival I-Days in Milan on July 12 before headlining the July 14 show at BST Hyde Park in London. The group will then head to Chicago for the city’s annual Lollapalooza music festival on Aug 2. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK