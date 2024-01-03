K-pop group Shinee’s March Singapore concert on same day as Taylor Swift’s

SINGAPORE – Stadium MRT station looks set to be extra crowded come March 2.

K-pop boy band Shinee will be bringing their sixth world tour, Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination, to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on that day, coinciding with the opening night of American pop star Taylor Swift’s series of six concerts at the National Stadium. The group’s gig starts at 4pm, while hers kicks off at 6pm.

Shinee commenced their highly anticipated latest tour in Seoul, South Korea, in June 2023 before heading to Japan, performing in Saitama, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo. They will be performing in Hong Kong on March 16 after the Singapore leg. Shinee last played in Singapore in 2012 for their second world tour.

The group debuted with five members in 2008 and quickly gained recognition for their versatile musicality, seamlessly blending genres such as pop, R&B and electronic elements.

Shinee currently comprise Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. Jonghyun died at age 27 in 2017.

Fans who have signed up for the Shinee World Membership (GL) pre-sale on Weverse will be able to grab their tickets first from noon to 11.59pm on Jan 10. Singtel mobile users will enjoy an exclusive priority sale from noon to 11.59pm on Jan 11. Tickets for the general public will go on sale from noon on Jan 12 via www.ticketmaster.sg.

VIP tickets will be available for purchase, where fans can gain access to the soundcheck party. Each VIP ticket-holder will also receive a commemorative laminate with lanyard.

Book It/Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: March 2, 4pm

Admission: $198 to $348 via the Weverse pre-sale (Jan 10, noon to 11.59pm, at www.livenation.sg/shinee2024), Singtel pre-sale (Jan 11, noon to 11.59pm, www.singtel.com/shinee) and general sale (Jan 12, from noon from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)