K-pop group Seventeen to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

SINGAPORE - K-pop boy band Seventeen will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 13.

The show is part of the 13-member South Korean group's third global tour, which kicked off in Seoul on June 25 and includes dates in other parts of Asia, such as Jakarta and Manila, as well as North America.

The group, which recently released its fourth album, Face The Sun, had performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018.

Presales for tickets start from July 26, while general sales begin on July 30. Prices start at $188 and go up to $348 for VIP tickets, which come with perks such as soundcheck access as well as merchandise.

Book It

Seventeen World Tour (Be The Sun) - Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Oct 13, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets from $188 to $348. Carat members presale starts on July 26, 10am; PayPal presale starts on July 27, 10am; Live Nation members presale starts on July 29, 10am through the Live Nation website. General ticket sales start on July 30, 10am through Ticketmaster (go to the website or call 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets.