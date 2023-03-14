K-pop group NCT Dream, Cantopop trio Grasshopper to hold Singapore concerts in May

SINGAPORE - More musical acts are returning to Singapore.

K-pop group NCT Dream will hold the Singapore leg of their world tour on May 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Ticket prices range from $168 to $288 and will go on sale on March 18 at 10am.

The group is known for songs such as Glitch Mode (2022), which has more than 81 million views on YouTube, and Hello Future (2021), which has over 99 million views. Their mini-album Candy (2022) has sold over two million copies since its release last December.

The seven-member group – comprising Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung – is part of the boy band NCT, which currently has 23 members spread across five different sub-groups. This is their first concert in Singapore after a slated 2020 gig was cancelled due to the pandemic.

NCT 127, another NCT sub-group, held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July 2022, becoming the first K-pop boy band to stage a live show here since the pandemic shut down in-person large-scale performances.

Another group that is coming to Singapore in May is the veteran Hong Kong pop trio Grasshopper. The group, which made its debut in 1985, will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 6.

The act’s line-up consists of Edmond So as well as brothers Remus and Calvin Choy – all three are in their 50s. Known for numbers like Heartbreak Club (1990), Blame It On The Samba (1991) and Sorry Baby (1993), they have released 26 studio albums in Cantonese and Mandarin.