K-pop group Fifty Fifty gave global preview of new song at first performance in Singapore

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Fifty Fifty members (from far left) Athena, Chanelle Moon, Yewon and Keena at the Mediacorp Cloud 9 event.

SINGAPORE – At Fifty Fifty ’s first performance in the Lion City on May 9, the K-pop girl group decided to give their fans here a treat.

During their performance at Mediacorp Cloud 9 music event at Arena @ Expo, the South Korean group gave an exclusive global preview of a new song.

Member Chanelle Moon revealed that Starstruck is slated to be released in June. The 22-year-old added: “And since it is our first time here in Singapore, we wanted to show you a little sneak peek. You guys ready?”

The group proceeded to give a 57-second showcase of their choreography for the electropop track, dancing along energetically to its upbeat rhythm.

In 2022, Fifty Fity was formed as a four-member group. But after a dramatic shake-up due to contractual disputes, it was relaunched in 2024 with a new line-up, leaving only original member Keena.

Fifty Fifty now has five members: Keena, Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana and Athena. Only four members took the stage on May 9, as Hana, 19, has been on hiatus since March due to health issues.

Nonetheless, the remaining four gave their all during their 25-minute set, dressed casually in country-inspired get-ups. Three members wore knee-high boots, while Chanelle Moon donned distressed jeans and a frilly top.

They opened with Pookie and Midnight Special from their third EP Day & Night (2025), and followed up with Heartbreak and Skittlez. After giving a preview of Starstuck, they closed off their set with Gravity, from their second EP Love Tune (2024).

They did not perform their most famous song Cupid, released in 2023, before the group’s relaunch.

Athena, 19, whose father is in Taiwanese, said of being here for the first time: “It is such a good vibe. The energy is on another level. I love this country.”

Fifty Fifty opening their set with the number Pookie at the Mediacorp Cloud 9 event. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Yewon, 21, added: “This moment means so much to me”, while Keena, 23, gushed: “I love Singapore.”

Korean-American member Chanelle Moon said that they had eaten chilli crab the other day and it was “so good”. The group also caught a view of Marina Bay at night and she added: “It literally took my breath away. Like Singapore, is it usually that beautiful?”

Fifty Fifty performing the song Midnight Special at the Mediacorp Cloud 9 event. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Although many attendees told The Straits Times they felt Fifty Fifty’s set was too short, they were nonetheless glad to catch the group live.

Polytechnic student Shahana Shareef, 17, said: “I feel the old line-up will always be a part of the group’s history, but I am really impressed by how hard the current members have worked to prepare for this comeback. They have a very bright energy and great chemistry on stage, and I am excited to see how they grow together from here.”

Fifty Fifty performing the song Heartbreak at the Mediacorp Cloud 9 event. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Secondary Two student Darien Tan, 14, who attended the concert with three of his friends, said: “It was really exciting to see them live as I have been a fan for a while, and my favourite moment was when they teased the choreography for their new song.”

The Mediacorp Cloud 9 event was first held in 2025 under the name Cloud 9. Other performers this edition included American pop singers Max and Em Beihold, Taiwanese-American musician Ozi, and Singaporean acts singer-songwriter WhyLucas and DJ Kiara.