K-pop boy band Exo to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July

SINGAPORE – K-pop group Exo will be staging a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 26.

The South Korean boy band last performed here in 2019 at the same venue. But due to members Xiumin and D.O.’s military enlistments, and Lay not being able to join, only six members – Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun – took the stage then.

Their upcoming performance will be part of Exo’s sixth concert tour, titled EXO Planet 6 – EXhOrizon, which will kick off in Seoul in April. It will then travel to cities such as Nagoya and Bangkok. Singapore is the last stop.

At least four members – Kai, Lay, Baekhyun and D.O. – have held solo performances in Singapore.

The nonet’s hit songs include Growl (2013), Monster (2016) and Love Shot (2018). Their eighth studio album, Reverxe, was released on Jan 19, with the dance-pop number Crown as the opening track.

However, this album features only six members: Suho, Lay, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

The remaining trio – Xiumin, Baekhyun and Chen – currently have a legal dispute with record label SM Entertainment regarding revenue sharing and contract transparency.

It is not known how many members will be involved in their upcoming tour. Ticketing details and more information about their Singapore show will be released at a later date.