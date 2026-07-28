K-pop takes to the street as ‘comebacks’ evolve

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Day6’s Young K performing Shut The Door, the lead track from his second LP, Youngest, in a surprise performance at Coex Mall in Seoul on July 26.

SEOUL – In an industry dominated by TikTok, YouTube shorts and algorithm-driven promotion, K-pop agencies are increasingly turning to an older marketing strategy: surprise street performances.

From idol groups to soloists, more artistes have been holding surprise street performances at shopping malls, public squares and riverside parks ahead of album releases, using intimate live performances not only to connect with fans, but also to generate online buzz that extends far beyond the audience gathered at the site.

Day6’s Young K is among the latest artistes to embrace the strategy.

Ahead of releasing his second solo LP Youngest, the singer held pop-up performances at Seoul’s Times Square, Seongsu-dong and Coex Mall on July 23 and July 26 , where he premiered unreleased songs and encouraged fans to film the performances to post online.

“These days, people keep seeing only what’s already in their algorithms,” he told the crowd during his performance at Coex Mall on July 26 .

“I need your help reaching people who aren’t getting me in their algorithms.”

Other artistes have adopted similar approaches in recent months.

Melomance’s Kim Min-seok held surprise performances at Times Square in Seoul and a seaside bar in Busan to promote his latest solo release, Summer.zip(1), where he also previewed an unreleased song from his forthcoming record.

Soloist Evan performed at Yeouido Hangang Park shortly after debuting with his first single, Ride Or Die, while girl group Billlie staged a comeback street performance at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul to celebrate the release of their first LP.

The trend has also extended beyond traditional street performances.

Popular YouTube channel Jaykeeout, which has more than two million subscribers, has also emerged as a popular promotional platform by staging surprise live performances at everyday venues such as restaurants, bars and shopping centres.

In its Background Live series, a song first plays over a venue’s speakers as background music before the artiste unexpectedly appears to perform it live, taking customers by surprise.

Recent guests have included girl group I-dle, Seventeen’s DK and Seungkwan as unit DxS and Hyojung of girl group Oh My Girl, appearing around the release of new music.

An industry official told The Korea Herald that agencies increasingly view such public performances as another marketing tool in the social media era.

“Unlike traditional showcases, music shows and concerts primarily attended by fans and media, such surprise performances place artistes directly in front of the public who may have no prior knowledge of them, widening the pool of potential listeners,” said the industry official.

“Videos filmed by audience members on site naturally spread across social media, creating another wave of exposure beyond the performance itself.”

The official added that videos captured by fans tend to be perceived as more authentic than professionally produced promotional clips, making them more likely to hold viewers’ attention and spread organically online.

“Offline events like these require considerable investment in logistics, such as recruiting safety personnel and staff, as well as renting out the venue,” added the industry official.

“However, it has become an increasingly efficient marketing tool, as one offline event can generate several pieces of secondary content. Its value goes beyond the performance itself, especially as digital advertising costs continue to rise.”

Music critic Lim Hee-yun added that the trend extends beyond bringing artistes closer to fans.

“Unlike fan-focused events, street performances bring together dedicated fans and casual passers-by in the same place. Artistes get immediate, unfiltered reactions that they wouldn’t normally experience at concerts or music shows,” said Lim.

“The growing number of street performances in the social media era reflects a broader shift in K-pop marketing – one that combines the authenticity of offline performances with the viral reach of online platforms.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK