K-pop girl group Red Velvet to hold Singapore concert in April

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be performing in Singapore in April as part of their 2023 global tour.

The quintet said on social media on Monday that they will kick off their fourth concert tour, R To V, in Seoul on April 1 and 2.

They will then perform in Singapore on April 21 before heading to Yokohama, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta in May to finish the Asia leg of the tour.

Venue and ticketing details for the local stopover have not been announced.

They will also travel to Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and London in May and June for the Europe leg; and will perform at Spain’s Primavera Sound 2023 music festival, which will be held in Barcelona and Madrid, in June.

Red Velvet – which comprise Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri – held their first concert in Singapore in October 2018.

The group debuted in 2014 under star-making machine SM Entertainment, and are known for songs such as Happiness (2014), Red Flavour (2017) and Bad Boy (2018).

They have released two Korean albums – The Red (2015) and Perfect Velvet (2017) – and one Japanese album, Bloom (2022).