K-pop girl group Red Velvet celebrate 10th anniversary with EP Cosmic

SEOUL – Red Velvet are releasing an EP to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut.

The South Korean girl group – comprising Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri – are dropping Cosmic, their seventh EP, on June 24.

Cosmic marks the first release after the group released its third full-length album Chill Kill in November 2023, following their first Japanese album Bloom in 2022.

Their label SM Entertainment, South Korea’s star-making machine, added that various activities and events will be planned for Red Velvet and their fans to commemorate the anniversary.

The quintet debuted in August 2014 with the single Happiness. They went on to release numerous hit songs, including Red Flavour (2017), Power Up (2018), Umpah Umpah (2019) and Queendom (2021).

In 2023, Red Velvet held a sold-out concert in Singapore in April as part of the group’s fourth world tour, R to V. The Asia leg of the tour included stops in Yokohama, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta.

The group also held shows in various European cities, such as Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam, before wrapping up in London on June 6 that year. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK