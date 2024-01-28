K-pop girl group NewJeans to perform live at Nike Orchard Road

SINGAPORE – Fans of K-pop girl group NewJeans may want to head to Orchard Road on Feb 3.

“NewJeans will be performing live at Nike Orchard Road on Feb 3,” according to an announcement on sportswear giant Nike’s app on Jan 27. “We’re not being super shy about it.”

Nike said fans stand a chance to catch the girl group live by answering this question on Jan 30 – “Tell us why you are the biggest NewJeans fan.”

NewJeans, comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, will be performing in Singapore for the first time.

“After the performance, winners get first dibs to the Air Max 90 LV8 during an exclusive member shopping experience at Nike Orchard Road,” said the Nike announcement.

Nike said fans can also shop in-store during Member Days between Jan 30 and Feb 4 for the limited-edition Nike By You x NewJeans collection, available exclusively at Nike Orchard Road.

Nike Orchard Road – located in the building known as 268, between Apple Orchard Road and The Heeren – opened on Jan 19.

At three storeys high and spanning 28,000 sq ft, it is the brand’s largest store in Asia outside of China.