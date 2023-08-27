K-pop girl group NewJeans’ Super Shy most popular summer song on TikTok in South Korea

SEOUL – Global short-form video platform TikTok announced on Friday that K-pop girl group NewJeans’ new song Super Shy generated the most music-based content in South Korea this summer.

TikTok’s Song of the Summer list by country and globally shows the top 10 popular singles used to create short-form content from June to August by collecting data on the most used songs within the platform.

NewJeans, who debuted in July 2022, topped the list for South Korea with their single Super Shy, which was released on July 7.

English singer Mae Stephens, who swopped supermarket shifts for TikTok stardom, landed at No. 2 on the list for South Korea, but at No. 1 on the platform’s global list with her smash hit, If We Ever Broke Up.

K-pop girl group (G)I-dle’s Queencard and American rapper Doechii’s What It Is (Solo Version) followed next in third and fourth respectively.

Doechii’s meteoric rise in TikTok helped her make her debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in May.

Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS landed at No. 9 with his first solo single Seven, and South Korean hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo at No. 10 with their song AEAO, which went viral through TikTok nine years after its release.

The list shows that sped-up versions of songs were popular in South Korea as K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty’s Cupid-Sped Up Version and Vietnamese-American singer Thuy’s Girls Like Me Don’t Cry (Sped Up) took No. 5 and No. 7 respectively.

J-pop was also popular in South Korea this summer, as Japanese duo Yoasobi’s Idol and singer Imase’s Night Dancer landed at No. 6 and at No. 8 respectively on the list. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK