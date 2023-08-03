K-pop girl group NewJeans debut atop Billboard 200 albums chart, land 3 songs on Hot 100 singles chart

SEOUL – K-pop sensation NewJeans have made it to the top of Billboard.

The teen quintet’s new album Get Up debuted at No. 1 on the American music publication’s albums chart Billboard 200, becoming the second K-pop girl group after Blackpink to hit the top spot.

This marks the first time a female South Korean act debuted on the chart at No. 1.

The second EP from NewJeans led the Billboard 200 with a total of 126,500 in sales tallied between July 21 and 27.

The rookie group also scored a treble on Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100.

The album’s title songs – Super Shy, ETA and Cool With You – were ranked No. 48, No. 81 and No. 93 respectively, making NewJeans the first K-pop girl group to place three songs from a single album on the Hot 100 at once.

Boy band BTS, the world’s biggest K-pop group, were the only South Korean artistes to achieve the feat prior.

NewJeans also made several advances on the Hot 100. Super Shy, released on July 6, entered the chart at No. 66 and climbed to No. 64 last week. Its current position at No. 48 is the highest reached so far by a NewJeans song.