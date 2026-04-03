K-pop girl group Mamamoo to kick off new tour, with a July stop in Singapore

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Mamamoo's (from left) Hwasa, Moonbyul, Solar and Wheein last performed together at The Star Theatre in 2023.

K-pop girl group Mamamoo are marking their 12th anniversary with a global tour that stops in Singapore on July 31.

The quartet – comprising leader Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa – made the announcement on social media on April 3.

They will kick off the tour with three shows in Seoul from June 19 to 21, and perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on July 4 and Macau on July 18 before coming to Singapore. Ticketing details and the venue have yet to be announced.

They will then head to Manila on Aug 8 before performing in seven cities in the United States for the rest of August.

They will return to Asia for an Oct 4 show in Hong Kong, with more stops to be announced later.

Mamamoo last performed as a group in Singapore at The Star Theatre in February 2023 as part of their My Con world tour. Mamamoo+, their sub-unit comprising Solar and Moonbyul, returned to take the stage at The Star Theatre in November that year.

Moonbyul, 33, held solo gigs at Capitol Theatre in April 2024 and The Theatre at Mediacorp in December 2025, while Hwasa, 30, performed at The Star Theatre in June 2024.

Solar, 35, staged solo shows at Capitol Theatre in July 2024 and Arena @ Expo in November 2025, while Wheein, 30, performed at Capitol Theatre in November 2025.

Mamamoo, which debuted in June 2014 with the song Mr Ambiguous, will release an album in June to mark their 12th anniversary. It will be their first project as a group since their 12th EP Mic On, which dropped in October 2022.

The four members are also known for their solo works. Solar released a Mandarin single, Your Own Star, with Taiwanese rock band Accusefive on March 9.

Moonbyul dropped her third single, Rev, on March 25, while Hwasa will launch her single, So Cute, on April 9. Wheein released the singles Aftertaste and Butterfly in 2025.