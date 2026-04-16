K-pop girl group Kiss Of Life defends ‘strangling’ choreography in new music video

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A concept photo of K-pop girl group Kiss Of Life - consisting (from far left) Belle, Natty, Julie and Haneul - for their single Who Is She.

SEOUL - K-pop girl group Kiss Of Life have defended the choreography in their new music video featuring a neck-grabbing move amid controversy that it is overly sexual.

During a recent live stream on fan communication platform Bubble, members Julie, 26, and Belle, 22, said the moves aim to show a bold side of the quartet, defending it as part of their artistic expression.

“We are always taking on new challenges, and we try to show a bold and confident side of ourselves. We know not everyone will see it positively, but I think it is amazing that we continue to challenge ourselves,” Julie said.

The controversy centres on the MV for Kiss Of Life’s latest song Who Is She, which was released on April 6. In one move, members appear to strangle each other in a sequence that quickly went viral on social media. Some viewers criticised the move as overly suggestive.

Concerns also grew as the video and the group’s dance challenge spread among younger viewers, especially on teen-heavy platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

In response to the criticism, Julie said that dance, music and art are “all subjective”, adding that the group understands and respects the “difference in perspective”.

“But it is difficult when some comments go too far and become hurtful,” she said.

Julie went on to say that all women are “beautiful in their own ways”, adding there is no single standard. “But at times, anything that falls outside it is seen as strange,” she said.

Meanwhile, Belle maintained that Kiss Of Life humbly accept constructive feedback. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK