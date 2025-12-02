K-pop girl group IVE to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in May

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – K-pop girl group IVE will be back in town for another concert.

Comprising South Koreans An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Liz and Leeseo as well as Japanese member Rei, IVE are scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 9.

Tickets priced from $188 to $368 will go on general sale on Dec 11 at 10am via Ticketmaster. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale on Dec 10, from 10am till 11.59pm, via www.livenation.sg.

The concert is part of their second world tour, Show What I Am, which kicked off with three sold-out shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul from Oct 31 to Nov 2.

Other stops so far will include Kuala Lumpur on April 4, Osaka on April 18 and 19, as well as Manila on April 25.

IVE released their third Japanese EP, Be Alright, on July 30 and their fourth Korean EP, Ive Secret, on Aug 25. The new concerts will feature first-ever live performances of select album tracks, as well as newly arranged versions of fan favourites and chart-topping hits such as Rebel Heart from their third Korean EP, Ive Empathy (2025).

The Show What I Am tour will also present exclusive solo performances featuring unreleased solo songs from each group member.

IVE previously performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2024 as part of their first worldwide concert tour, Show What I Have, in 2023 and 2024.

The tour attracted more than 420,000 fans across 19 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

The sextet recently won three prizes at the 2025 MAMA Awards held in Hong Kong on Nov 28 – Favourite Global Performer, Favourite Female Group and Global Trend Song for Rebel Heart.

Book it/IVE World Tour Show What I Am In Singapore