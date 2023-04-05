K-pop girl group IVE to hold first Singapore fan concert in June, BTS’ Suga adds third show at Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE – The K-pop acts just keep coming.

The latest South Korean group to announce a Singapore concert stop is girl group Ive, which made their debut in 2021.

The sextet will hold their first fan concert – a mash-up of a fan meeting and a concert, with performances and also fan interaction sessions such as game segments – on June 30 at The Star Theatre. Tickets range from $128 to $268 and will go on sale at noon on April 12 via Ticketmaster.

The popular group, comprising members Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo, achieved great success with their first single Eleven, which sold more than 152,000 copies in its first week. They are only the third girl group to sell over 100,000 copies of their debut, after Blackpink and Aespa.

They followed their strong first showing with the massively popular and chart-topping Love Dive and After Like. Love Dive, which has 203 million views on YouTube, also nabbed Song Of The Year at several major Korean music awards shows, including the Melon Music Awards, MAMA Awards and Golden Disc Awards.