K-pop girl group Itzy stages hit-packed concert in Singapore

K-pop girl group Itzy (from left) Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Lia and Yeji with fans at their show at The Star Theatre on Jan 28, 2023. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE
Jan Lee
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Star Theatre
Jan 28, 2023

In their debut in 2019, Itzy became the first K-pop girl group to get a Rookie Grand Slam – winning the best newcomer award and the equivalent at all five major South Korean music awards.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top