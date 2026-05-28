K-pop girl group I-dle to return with their third solo concert here

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K-pop girl group I-dle, consisting of (from left) Shuhua, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Miyeon, during a concert in Macau in 2024.

2026 I-dle World Tour Syncopation In Singapore

Last here for 2025’s Bubbling & Boiling Music And Arts Festival, I-dle are back with their third solo concert. Previously, the quintet – Minnie, Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua – have also held court at The Star Theatre in 2022 and the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2023.

They are returning to the Indoor Stadium for their Syncopation World Tour, named after a musical technique that places emphasis on weak beats, symbolising the group’s own journey of breaking away from convention. Among their recent releases is their EP We Are (2025), with the fun, frisky number dance number Good Thing.

In April, they also released the sweet and upbeat song Hide And Seek, the opening theme song to the anime Gals Can’t Be Kind To Otaku!? (2026).

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: June 13, 5pm

Admission: $188 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Ele Yan Momentn 2026 World Tour – Singapore

Taiwanese singer Ele Yan has sung theme songs for television dramas, such as the contemporary romance series Forever And Ever (2021). PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

In recent year s, Taiwanese singer Ele Yan has made a name for himself after appearing in several reality shows, such as Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV’s Infinity And Beyond (2025) and Jiangsu Television’s Mask Singer 4 (2019).

He has also sung theme songs for television dramas, such as the contemporary romance series Forever And Ever (2021) and the fantasy-themed Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact (2024).

His most well-known track is the melancholic break-up number Some (2019), which depicts a relationship’s aftermath as a mix of “some” sadness and unfamiliarity towards one’s former lover.

He will be performing in Singapore for the first time on June 6, showcasing his intimate ballads amid a cyberpunk-inspired stage set-up.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: June 6, 8pm

Admission: $178 to $338 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Richard Clayderman Forever Love Concert 2026 World Tour

French pianist Richard Clayderman is known for his romantic piano style. PHOTO: BIZ TRENDS

The enduring appeal of French pianist Richard Clayderman, known for his romantic piano style, cannot be understated.

Over a career spanning five decades, his signature hit Ballade Pour Adeline (1977) has become instantly recognisable across generations. It has been played in countless hotel lobbies, lifts and airport lounges worldwide, and you have certainly heard it over the phone while being put on hold.

He will bring his blend of classical foundations with contemporary melodies to the Lion City in June, performing a selection of his most recognisable pieces live with accompaniment from an ensemble.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: June 13, 3pm

Admission: $98 to $228 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555), BookMyShow (go to bookmyshow.sg or call 6591-88711) or Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)