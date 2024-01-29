K-pop girl group (G)I-dle’s activities halted by health issues

SEOUL – K-pop girl group (G)I-dle have suspended all activities ahead of the release of their second full-length album on Jan 29, due to the health issues of two of the quintet’s members.

“Minnie and Yuqi visited the hospital the previous day due to fever and migraines,” the group’s agency Cube Entertainment said on Jan 27.

“We decided to suspend all schedules of the two members and they will focus on getting enough rest and treatment following the medical team’s instructions.”

Cube Entertainment added that (G)I-dle’s future activities will be rescheduled based on the artistes’ conditions.

The group’s other members are Miyeon, Soyeon and Shuhua.

(G)I-dle concluded their second concert tour, I Am Free-ty World Tour, in Singapore in October 2023.

While a press conference – which was scheduled for Jan 29 to celebrate the release of (G)I-dle’s new album, titled 2 – was cancelled, the album will be released as scheduled on music sites on Jan 29.

(G)I-dle were embroiled in a controversy last week when the lyrics of the new album’s pre-release track, Wife, were criticised for being sexually suggestive.

Public broadcaster KBS said the lyrics should be revised for broadcast, but the girl group decided not to do so as it is not the title track of the album.

With more than 1.8 million pre-orders as at Jan 24, 2 will be the group’s second million-seller following their sixth EP, I Feel, released in May 2023. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK