K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty to hold first performance in Singapore on May 9

SINGAPORE – K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty will be performing in Singapore for the first time as headliners of the Mediacorp Cloud 9 music festival on May 9.

The event, first held in 2025 under the name Cloud 9, is returning to Arena @ Expo.

It will feature performances by international and local artistes, as well as an immersive festival experience with fringe activities like vibrant photo spots.

Fifty Fifty’s global breakout hit Cupid (2023) topped charts and sparked viral dance challenges, as well as soundtracked countless online videos, cementing their commercial success.

In 2024, the quintet – which debuted with their first EP in 2022 – reintroduced themselves with original member Keena alongside new members Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana and Athena. They released their comeback digital single, Too Much Part 1, in November 2025.

Also on the Mediacorp Cloud 9 line-up is Taiwanese rapper Ozi, who will add a cutting-edge twist through his fusion of R&B, hip-hop and Mandopop.

Festivalgoers can also expect home-grown talent like Kiara, who will turn up the energy with viral DJ mash-up sets, and singer-songwriter WhyLucas, who made waves on regional idol show Chuang Asia in 2025.

There will also be appearances by Mediacorp radio personalities Avery Aloysius, Azura Goh, Chen Ning, Ezam Ernady, Germaine Tan and Joey Tay.