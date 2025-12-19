Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – Yoon Bo-mi of K-pop girl group Apink will marry her long-time boyfriend, songwriter and producer Rado, in 2026, her agency said on Dec 18.

In a handwritten letter posted on her fan page, the 32-year-old singer shared news of the wedding, scheduled for May.

She says she will marry the person “who has been with me for years, sharing life’s everyday moments with me through both joyful and challenging times”, according to South Korean agency With Us Entertainment.

The couple have been dating since 2017. They reportedly met when Rado worked on the track Only One for Apink’s 2016 album, Pink Revolution.

Rado, whose real name is Song Joo-young, has also produced for the girl group Stayc.

The 41-year-old has written numerous hit songs, including Chung Ha’s Gotta Go, Twice’s Like Ooh-Ahh and Miss A’s Bad Girl Good Girl.

Apink debuted in April 2011. They are set to release their 11th EP, RE: Love, on Jan 5 to mark their 15th anniversary. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK