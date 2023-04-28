K-pop girl group Apink not disbanding after four members leave current agency

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Apink are not breaking up even though four of the five current members are leaving their agency IST Entertainment.

This was disclosed by IST in a press statement in Korean on Friday, reported various media outlets.

“After holding a thorough discussion with the Apink members before the expiration of their exclusive contracts with our agency, Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young will end their beautiful 12-year journey with us at the end of April,” the agency said.

IST said it has recently signed a new contract with Jung Eun-ji, the fifth member of the group. “Jung Eun-ji will greet her fans with her music and her next project in the near future.”

It added that the Apink members have agreed to continue their group activities without disbanding.

The four members who left IST have signed with a new agency, Choi Creative Lab, which echoed IST’s stance in a statement later on Friday, saying they would work together on Apink’s future group activities.

Apink debuted in 2011 as a seven-member group, before Hong Yoo-kyung left the team two years later.

They are known for songs such as NoNoNo (2013), Mr Chu (2014) and Remember (2015).

Son Na-eun left the group in April 2022.