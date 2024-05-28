K-pop girl group Aespa break silence on Hybe chairman’s remark to ‘crush’ them

SEOUL – South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment’s Aespa broke their silence about Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s recent controversial remark targeting them, saying they are not taking it seriously.

Karina, 24, a member of the K-pop girl quartet, said during a press conference held in Seoul on May 27: “We know about the issue and people around us have been telling us about it. But because we had our first full-length studio album coming up, we were only focused on preparing for the album’s release.”

Aespa’s other members are Winter, 23; Ningning, 21; and Giselle, 23.

In April, record label Ador’s chief executive Min Hee-jin – who is currently embroiled in a high-profile feud with Ador’s parent company, South Korean entertainment giant Hybe – revealed phone messages she shared with Mr Bang a few years ago, who allegedly told Ms Min to create a girl group that can “crush” Aespa.

This was before Ms Min established Ador under Hybe’s multi-label system.

Hybe had produced a number of successful boy bands such as K-pop phenomenon BTS, but failed to create a prominent girl group. Ms Min later debuted NewJeans, who are seen as a main rival of Aespa’s.

Aespa added that there is no bad blood with quintet NewJeans, despite what others may think due to Mr Bang’s alleged remark.

Karina said: “We recently met them in a television music show’s waiting room. We showed (hand) hearts to each other. There is nothing to worry about.”

Both acts had new releases in May just three days apart. NewJeans released their single How Sweet on May 24, while Aespa dropped their first studio album Armageddon on May 27.

Aespa’s latest single Supernova from the album is No. 1 on both the Melon Top 100 Chart and Hanteo Digital Chart as at Monday. NewJeans’ How Sweet is in second place.

Of Armageddon’s title track, a retro number infused with hip-hop elements, member Winter said at the press conference: “It has strong beats and an addictive hook that many refer to as the ‘SM style’ of music. We wanted to show the true colours of Aespa’s music in this new album.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK