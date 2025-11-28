K-pop event MAMA Awards to proceed ‘with restrained production’ after Hong Kong fire tragedy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean rapper-singer G-Dragon (seen here on Oct 3) will be taking the stage on Day 2 of the MAMA Awards on Nov 29.

Amid calls from some netizens for its cancellation, the organiser of MAMA Awards 2025 has said that the star-studded K-pop music awards ceremony to be held at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Nov 28 and 29 will go ahead as scheduled.

A blaze broke out in the Wang Fuk Court high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong’s suburban Tai Po district on Nov 26, killing at least 94 people and leaving scores still missing.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating event,” the organiser said in a press statement on the evening of Nov 27. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts are with those injured.”

The organiser said it hoped to provide comfort and support during this difficult time and believed in the healing and unifying power of music.

“Our stage and performances are being carefully and thoughtfully prepared with restrained production, so that even amid grief, they may offer small moments of courage and comfort,” it said. “As a mark of respect, we will observe a moment of silence to honour the victims and are committed to providing donations in support of the victims.”

Hong Kong boy band Mirror, who were originally scheduled to make their MAMA Awards debut on Nov 28, announced through their agency MakerVille late on Nov 27 that they would not take part in the ceremony.

Day 1 was slated to showcase performances by South Korean acts such as Enhypen, Babymonster, i-dle, IVE, NCT Wish and Super Junior, while G-Dragon, Stray Kids, Aespa, Tomorrow x Together, Zerobaseone and Riize take the stage on Day 2.



In addition, actor Park Bo-gum is to host the music festival’s first day, while actress Kim Hye-soo presides over the second day.



As part of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Wonder Stage collaboration, K-pop artistes are set to bring the animated film’s climactic battle between Huntrix and Saja Boys from screen to stage.

Babymonster members Pharita, Ahyeon and Rora will step into the roles of the fictional girl group, while BoyNextDoor’s Leehan, Riize’s Wonbin, TWS’ Shinyu and Zerobaseone’s Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin play the rival boy band.