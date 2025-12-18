Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026

K-pop girl group Red Velvet’s first sub-unit, Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, are one of the acts ringing in 2026 at New Year countdown show Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2026 at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach.

Formed in 2020, the SM Entertainment duo are known for their hit song Monster (2020). They released their second EP, Tilt, in May.

Thai singer Sorn, a former member of K-pop group CLC, will perform with home-grown singer-producer Jasmine Sokko at the show.

The concert includes other collaborative performances between home-grown singers Nathan Hartono and Glenn Yong, Ramli Sarip and Jack & Rai, singer-songwriters Shabir and Shazza, as well as rappers Baha Mista-B, Fariz Jabba and singer Estelle Fly.

Also performing are three Singapore Idol champs – Taufik Batisah, Hady Mirza and Sezairi.

Where: Siloso Beach, Sentosa

MRT: Harbourfront

When: Dec 31, from 7pm

Admission: Free, entrance fee to Sentosa Island applies

Manifest: Music Day Out!

Rapper-singer Abangsapau is one of the headliners of the New Year countdown concert at *Scape. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Those looking for a less mainstream New Year countdown should head down to this indie and alternative party in the Orchard Road area to celebrate the coming of 2026.

Featuring 15 artistes from the home-grown and regional scene, the eclectic line-up features headline performances by Singapore acts rapper-singer Abangsapau and dream-pop band Sobs.

Abangsapau is riding high on the October release of his self-titled debut album, while Sobs were recently on tour in the United States.

The third headliner is Indonesian indie luminaries Reality Club, best known for viral hit Anything You Want (2022) and winners of the Best Alternative Album and Best Alternative Group prizes at Indonesian awards show Anugerah Musik Indonesia in 2023.

The gig will also feature Thai hardcore band Whispers, Taiwanese indie band Modern Cinema Master and Malaysian rapper Moongekk.

Other Singapore acts include hardcore band Mystique, alternative rock band Carpet Golf, experimental art duo Tzechar and singer-songwriter Alicia DC.

Manifest: Music Day Out! is part of *Scape’s Comma Creative Arts Festival, which celebrates youth creativity.

Where: *Scape Playspace and Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: Dec 31, from 2pm

Admission: Free, register at str.sg/99tb

Air Supply 50th Anniversary Celebration

Australian-English soft-rock veterans Air Supply will return to Singapore for their 50th anniversary concert. PHOTO: BIZ TRENDS MEDIA

Soft-rock veterans Air Supply will be back in Singapore for a show that is part of the duo’s 50th year celebrations.

The tour includes stops across North America, as well as South-east Asian countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines.

Formed in Melbourne in 1975, Air Supply comprise Australian singer Russell Hitchcock and British singer, songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell.

They are best known for evergreen pop-rock hits such as All Out Of Love (1980), Two Less Lonely People In The World (1982), Making Love Out Of Nothing At All (1983) and Goodbye (1993).

With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, Air Supply are one of Australia’s most successful music exports. In 2013, they were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.

As part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, the duo also recently released their 18th album, A Matter Of Time.