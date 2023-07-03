K-pop boy band Treasure to tap US market with Columbia Records

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Treasure have joined hands with Columbia Records, a label unit under Sony Music, in an ambitious bid to make inroads into the United States market.

Treasure’s agency YG Entertainment on Monday announced the group had forged a partnership with Columbia Records to support the launch of the band’s second studio album Reboot in the US in August.

Columbia Records will be assisting Treasure in the global distribution as well as local marketing and promotion of the new album, YG Entertainment said.

Columbia Records is a subsidiary label owned by global music company Sony Music Entertainment and represents high-profile artistes such as Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

The partnership is the US music label’s latest collaboration with a K-pop act. Earlier this year, Columbia teamed up with girl group IVE for the band’s global launch of the album I’ve Ive.

In 2020, the label also handled the promotion and distribution of K-pop sensation BTS’ hit English-language single Dynamite, playing a significant role in the song’s US success.

Since Treasure’s debut in 2020 after taking part in reality series YG Treasure Box (2018 to 2019), the multinational 10-piece boy band have risen to stardom with their chart-bashing hits including Boy, Hello and Jikjin.

Backed by their worldwide following, the band successfully completed their first global concert tour, Hello, in 2023 and attracted 300,000 concertgoers over 40 shows spanning 17 Asian cities.

Treasure are set to drop their second album in August, two years after their debut release The First Step: Treasure Effect. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK