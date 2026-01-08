K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together will play biggest gigs in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will play two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tomorrow X Together World Tour <Act:Tomorrow> In Singapore

When K-pop quintet Tomorrow X Together (TXT) performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2023 and 2024, both single-night shows were sold out.

The South Korean boy band will be back at the same venue, this time for two nights, their most extensive gigs in Singapore to date.

Fans can expect to hear signature songs like dance-pop tune Sugar Rush Ride (2023), emo-pop track like 0X1= Lovesong (I Know I Love You) (2021), as well as recent hits like Love Language (2025).

One of the more popular boy bands in K-pop’s fourth generation, which generally covers groups that debuted after 2018, the quintet are made up of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai.

Their list of awards includes Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Push Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2022, they were the first K-pop group to perform at American music festival Lollapalooza. A year later, they returned as the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

They had two major releases in 2025 – Korean-language album The Star Chapter: Together, which reached No. 3 on the US Billboard charts, and Japanese-language album Starkissed.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Jan 17 and 18, 5pm

Admission: $168 to $368 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Wolf Alice | Singapore 2026

British band Wolf Alice returns to Singapore after eight years. PHOTO: RACHEL FLEMINGER HUDSON

British band Wolf Alice were one of the most memorable acts at the 2018 edition of the now-defunct music festival Laneway Festival Singapore.

The alternative rock quartet are finally coming back to Singapore, this time for a headlining show.

The band fronted by singer and songwriter Ellie Rowsell are riding high off their fourth and latest album, The Clearing. Influenced by 1970s rock, the release ended up on several year-end best albums lists and was nominated for the prestigious 2025 Mercury Prize.

The band won their one and only Mercury Prize, an annual accolade given to acclaimed albums released in the United Kingdom or Ireland, for their second album Visions Of A Life (2017).

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Jan 15, 7.15pm

Admission: $118 and $128 via Megatix, go to str.sg/eigS

All Things New

Singaporean band Says It All are one of the new acts from the home-grown music scene performing at the Esplanade’s All Things New series of free concerts. PHOTO: SAYS IT ALL

The month of January is traditionally the time to check out new music, as well as rising acts, from Singapore’s music scene through the Esplanade’s All Things New, an annual series of free concerts.

Masked alternative rock band Ultra Mega Cat Attack, for example, will play new tracks from an upcoming EP on Jan 9.

On Jan 10, pop-punk duo Says It All will play their debut show, a stripped-down acoustic set that will include emo songs such as their new single honey (it’s not you, it’s me). The same night will see electronic pop act Noah Corolla, a project by singer-producer Nigel Cheah, release debut EP Poppy Hill.

R&B/pop singer Dominic Chin will perform songs off his upcoming album, Pretty Petty, on Jan 23, while another new act, Polymers, will play their blend of funk and Indian music on Jan 28 and 29.