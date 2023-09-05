K-pop boy band Stray Kids rank second in album sales in the US in 2023

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Stray Kids have come in second in the United States in terms of album sales so far in 2023, their company JYP Entertainment said on Monday, citing music data site Chart Data.

American pop star Taylor Swift ranked first.

Stray Kids’ latest release, their third full-length album 5-Star, was the best-selling K-pop album in 2023, JYP Entertainment added.

The group’s EP, Maxident (2022), also landed in 10th place in the rundown of the most popular K-pop albums.

When it came to overall sales for individual albums, 5-Star came in at No. 4, following Swift’s Midnights and Speak Now, and American rapper Travis Scott’s Utopia.

5-Star, which came out in June, placed the eight-piece boy band on the top of Billboard’s Artiste 100 and Billboard 200 charts.

It marked their third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard 200, the most important albums chart in the US, following Oddinary and Maxident from 2022.

Stray Kids are set to make their US debut at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony on Sept 12.

They will perform S-Class, the lead track of 5-Star, and compete in the Best K-pop category with the song.

The group will also take to the stage at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival as the event’s only Asian artiste. It is scheduled to take place on Sept 23 at Central Park in New York City.

Stray Kids are currently in Japan on their first “dome” tour.

Named after 5-Star, the concert series kicked off in Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome in August and took place last weekend at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya.

The band will next perform at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome on Sept 9 and 10, and at the Tokyo Dome on Oct 28 to 29. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK