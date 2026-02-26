K-pop boy band Seventeen to perform here for the sixth time on March 7

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Seventeen's (clockwise from left) DK, Vernon, The8, Joshua, S.Coups, Dino, Jun, Seungkwan and Mingyu will perform during their upcoming show here.

Seventeen World Tour New_ In Singapore

Named as one of the world’s top three touring acts in the Billboard Boxscore Midyear 2025 Report, Seventeen know how to work a crowd.

The South Korean boy band have held concerts here on five occasions since 2016 and are back for their sixth outing.

Their last show here in 2025 featured two nights at the National Stadium. Since then, they have released their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday (2025), with hits such as the dance-pop track Thunder and pop-punk number HBD.

Although the group have 13 members, only nine – S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino – are expected to take the stage. The other four members – Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo and Woozi – are doing military service.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

MRT: Stadium

When: March 7, 6.30pm

Admission: $199 to $399 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Qwer 1st World Tour Rockation In Singapore

South Korean girl rock band Qwer consist of (from left) Siyeon, Hina, Magenta and Chodan. PHOTO: QWERBAND_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

South Korean girl rock band Qwer, whose name is derived from the Qwerty keyboard, will be making their Singapore stage debut on Feb 28.

The four members are Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon. Since debuting in 2023, they have released three EPs – Manito (2024), Algorithm’s Blossom (2024) and In A Million Noises, I’ll Be Your Harmony (2025).

Their most-played song on Spotify is the upbeat rock number T.B.H (2024). Expressing the hesitation about confessing one’s feelings to a love interest, it has been played on the platform more than 23 million times.

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

MRT: one-north

When: Feb 28, 6pm

Admission: $158 to $298 via Ticketmaster

I Don’t Like Mondays. Toxic Asia Tour 2026 In Singapore

Japanese rock band I Don’t Like Mondays. are made up of (from left) guitarist Choji, vocalist Yu, bassist Kenji and drummer Shuki. PHOTO: RHYTHM ZONE

Japanese rock band I Don’t Like Mondays. are heading to Singapore to perform for the first time.

Formed in 2012, the group’s members are vocalist Yu, guitarist Choji, bassist Kenji and drummer Shuki. They made their debut with the EP Play (2014), blending funk and dance-pop in tracks such as Perfect Night.

Their music aims to uplift listeners by turning everyday events into moments of celebration. To date, they have released six studio albums – Tokyo (2015), Fashion (2016), Future (2019), Black Humour (2021), Runway (2023) and Focus (2024).

They are on their Toxic Asia Tour 2026, which includes stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul and Bangkok.

Where: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: March 1, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $168 via Ticketmaster