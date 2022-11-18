K-pop boy band Omega X sues agency, ex-CEO over year-long abuse and sexual harassment

SEOUL – In a tearful press conference on Wednesday, K-pop boy band Omega X’s 11 members alleged that they endured a year of assault – both physical and verbal – and sexual harassment from the former chief executive of their management agency, Spire Entertainment.

At the press conference, they also announced the termination of their exclusive contract with the agency and said they are taking legal action against it and its former chief executive, known only by her family name Kang.

Allegations of violence first broke in October on the last day of Omega X’s concert tour in the United States, when a fan captured video footage of Kang berating and assaulting members of the band.

On Nov 7, Spire Entertainment released a statement apologising to the band and announcing Kang’s resignation.

At the press conference, the band members revealed that Kang would frequently force them to drink and touched their thighs and faces. They also detailed how she would text and call to verbally abuse them.

The band, which was formed in 2021 with members who had taken part in survival shows or debuted in other K-pop groups previously, revealed at the press conference why they had put up with the alleged abuse for so long.

“The only reason why we had put up with it is because of the fear that we would lose our last chance. It was a second chance for all of us and we didn’t want to waste our time. We also believed we had to endure for our fans,” band leader Jaehan said.

“But it has come to a stage where we cannot tolerate it any longer and we’re being brave for everyone who is also suffering from unfair treatment and for everyone who is striving for their dreams,” the 27-year-old continued.

Several members have had to seek psychiatric help due to the trauma. One of them, Jehyun, said: “All the members are so unstable that we flinch when we hear a high-pitched female voice.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK