K-pop boy band Exo’s Chanyeol launches personal YouTube channel

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Exo’s Chanyeol has launched his personal YouTube channel. The musician, whose full name is Park Chan-yeol, kicked things off with a six-minute-plus video featuring his pet dog, Zzar.

In the clip, the 30-year-old Seoul native enlists the help of Exo bandmate Kai to come up with a name for the channel. But Kai, 29, has just enough time to suggest that Chanyeol simply use his name, before Zzar’s barking chases him out of the room.

Netizens have reacted warmly to the clip, which ended with Chanyeol taking up Kai’s suggestion.

One fan commented: “This is a breather for us (Exo fans). And (yay) we got Kai’s appearance here too.”

Last week, Exo members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen notified their long-time management agency, SM Entertainment, of their decision to terminate their contracts and leave the eight-member band.

This was followed by a complaint with South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission over their alleged “slave contracts” on Monday.

The trio, along with Chanyeol and Kai, had debuted with the band in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kai began his mandatory military service in early May, less than two months after dropping his third EP, Rover.