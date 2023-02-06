K-pop boy band Exo’s Baekhyun completes military service

SEOUL – South Korean singer Baekhyun from K-pop boy band Exo has been discharged from military service, and is marking the occasion with a live broadcast for fans on Monday.

“See you tomorrow,” the 30-year-old wrote to his fans on Twitter on Sunday evening, before expressing his nerves. “I used to be good at talking, but what if I don’t speak well?”

Fans quickly responded with excitement, with many welcoming him back via messages in English, Korean and Mandarin.

“I am truly crying of happiness, thank you for coming back to us safe,” wrote one user.

South Korean media outlet Soompi also reported that Baekhyun wrote a personal message to Exo’s fan club, thanking the members for waiting for him. “You waited a long time, right? I’m here. Now, I’m not going anywhere.”

His live broadcast will take place on Monday at 8pm Korean time (7pm Singapore time) on Exo’s YouTube channel (@weareoneEXO).

The pop star, whose full name is Byun Baek-hyun, began his mandatory military service on May 6, 2021 – the date of his 29th birthday.

Korean media had previously reported that due to a diagnosis of hyperthyroidism, Baekhyun had been assigned to social work rather than active military duty.